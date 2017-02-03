Kenya: Kidero Warned to Keep Off Disputed Land

Members of Embakasi ranching company have warned Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to stay away from its activities following his announcement that he will issue 8,000 title deeds for the land in three weeks.

The Governor made the announcement after he visited Ruai on Sunday where he accused land buying companies of failing to issue title deeds to their owners saying that it makes them an easy target for land grabbers.

Speaking to the Nation, the chairperson of the ranch shareholders forum Sammy Kungu, urged the President not to be dragged into the disputed land by issuing title deeds to illegal owners.

Dr Kidero said that together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, they will be issuing 8,000 title deeds out of the 19,000 titles in the ranch.

But Mr Kungu refuted the claims saying that there are only 3,500 shareholders as there have never been an authority to increase the number of shareholders.

"Upon registration in 1978, the company had 3,500 shareholders, the original and genuine shareholders have never authorized the Board of Directors to increase the numbers and the action on the part of the Board is therefore illegal and unlawful," said Mr Kungu.

He said that the land which had between 18,000 and 24,000 acres could not have expanded its shareholders to 19,000 saying that the land does not belong to the directors but only shareholders with certificates.

"We do not understand who the 8,000 shareholders' title deeds are coming from yet the original shareholders are only 3,500 we wonder how a piece of land can be elastic and expand to 19,000 within 20 years,"said Mr Kungu.

Mr Kungu said that the Embakasi ranch was subdivided in 1980 and since then the land has been having new owners every fortnight.

"One plot is being held by more than five people as we speak," he said.

He said that the land was bought by Kenya Trust in 1978 and the ministry resettled the shareholders and was not for trade and nobody is supposed to sell the land for profit purpose.