3 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fayose, Huriwa Condemn Police's Stopping of Tuface Rally in Lagos

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: 2FaceOfficial/Instagram
2face.
By Muyiwa Adeyemi and Segun Olaniyi

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) have condemned the stoppage by the Lagos State Police Command of the February 6 protest to be led by popular artiste, Innocent Idibia (aka Tuface) in Lagos over the nation's prostrate economy.

According to Fayose, who is also Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum, the move contravened the right to freedom of assembly and association as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (amended). He contended that protest or gathering do not require police permit or interference.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor noted that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government must understand that "leadership is about accountability. To be accountable, leaders must listen to public opinion either by civil or peaceful protest."

In a media statement signed by the National Coordinator and Media Affairs Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko and Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA reminded the police that the Court of Appeal had unambiguously nullified the draconian military era's Public Order Act.

It added that the court of competent jurisdiction had ruled that the police cannot validly abridge the citizens' fundamental rights to enjoy such constitutional freedoms such as right to freedom of speech, freedom of movement and right to peaceful assembly.

The rights group alleged that the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, was economical with the truth when he claimed that he had information that hoodlums could hijack the event.

It queried: "Why can't the police commissioner apprehend those hoodlums and stop demonstrating a high dose of dereliction of duty by falling back on such fallacious and infantile claims to attempt to stop Nigerians from exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly?".

HURIWA, therefore, canvassed popular support and participation in the publicly organised civil rights action by all right-thinking Nigerians as championed by the top musician.

More on This

Showdown As Citizens Take to the Streets to Stand With Buhari, Tuface

There's no sitting on the fence. This weekend, Nigerians will be sharply divided into three distinct groups -… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.