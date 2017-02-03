South Africa: Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw Revealed

The draw of the 10th edition of the Nedbank Cup knockout tournament took place in Johannesburg on Thursday with defending champions SuperSport United drawn against Royal Eagles in the last 32, the PSL's official website reports.
United and the Eagles have both started their respective campaigns on a high, with Matsatsantsa currently topping the Absa Premiership and Eagles in second position in the National First Division.
Orlando Pirates, who were last year's runners-up, will face Eastern Cape's SAFA league side EC Bees.
African champions Mamelodi Sundowns were also pitted against a SAFA league club in the form of Mariveni United from Giyani in Limpopo province.
Kaizer Chiefs, the 2013 champions, will kick off their 2016/17 campaign with a trip to NFD outfit Stellenbosch FC.
The last 32 draw produced only two clashes involving Premier Division teams, Free State Stars were drawn against Highlands Park while Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United will square off in the KZN derby.
The first team drawn represents the home side with confirmed venues and dates still to be announced.
The Nedbank Cup is the only cup competition in South Africa that affords the winners a chance to compete against the best teams.
The knockout tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 8.
THE FULL DRAW RESULTS:
Platinum Stars v AmaZulu
EC Bees v Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns v Mariveni United
FC Cape Town v Baroka FC
Free State Stars v Highlands Park
Cape Town All Stars v Bidvest Wits
Chippa United v Witbank Spurs
Buya Msuthu v Bloemfontein Celtic
Golden Arrows v Marizburg United
Polokwane City v African All Stars
Royal Eagles v SuperSport United
Jomo Cosmos v United Rovers
Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs
Acornbush v Cape Town City
KwaDukuza United v Ajax Cape Town
Days FC v Mbombela United
