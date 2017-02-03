South Africa: Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw Revealed

The draw of the 10th edition of the Nedbank Cup knockout tournament took place in Johannesburg on Thursday with defending champions SuperSport United drawn against Royal Eagles in the last 32, the PSL's official website reports.

United and the Eagles have both started their respective campaigns on a high, with Matsatsantsa currently topping the Absa Premiership and Eagles in second position in the National First Division.

Orlando Pirates, who were last year's runners-up, will face Eastern Cape's SAFA league side EC Bees.

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns were also pitted against a SAFA league club in the form of Mariveni United from Giyani in Limpopo province.

Kaizer Chiefs, the 2013 champions, will kick off their 2016/17 campaign with a trip to NFD outfit Stellenbosch FC.

The last 32 draw produced only two clashes involving Premier Division teams, Free State Stars were drawn against Highlands Park while Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United will square off in the KZN derby.

The first team drawn represents the home side with confirmed venues and dates still to be announced.

The Nedbank Cup is the only cup competition in South Africa that affords the winners a chance to compete against the best teams.

The knockout tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 8.

THE FULL DRAW RESULTS:

Platinum Stars v AmaZulu

EC Bees v Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns v Mariveni United

FC Cape Town v Baroka FC

Free State Stars v Highlands Park

Cape Town All Stars v Bidvest Wits

Chippa United v Witbank Spurs

Buya Msuthu v Bloemfontein Celtic

Golden Arrows v Marizburg United

Polokwane City v African All Stars

Royal Eagles v SuperSport United

Jomo Cosmos v United Rovers

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs

Acornbush v Cape Town City

KwaDukuza United v Ajax Cape Town

Days FC v Mbombela United

