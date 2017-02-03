Tanzania: Courageous Tanga Widow Wins President's Empathy

Swahaba Shosi, a widow, yesterday exhibited high level of determination that finally earned her an attention of President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam.

The courageous lady hopefully went home a joyous person after the president had directed state organs to intervene and take actions against people she had accused of conspiring to rob her of her inheritance rights. Ms Shosi made a surprise move to get the audience of the president shortly after the Head of State had addressed the gathering at the Law Day along Garden Avenue in the city.

Dr Magufuli directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and Principal Judge Ferdinand Wambali, to work on the widow's claims of being denied justice since 2012. President Magufuli asked Judge Wambali to get hold of her mobile contacts for direct communications and ensure the matter is solved.

The president also instructed the police to provide the lady with special protection to ensure she is not harmed in the course of seeking justice. Ms Shosi, a Kenyan who was married to a Tanzanian in Tanga Region, was obviously aware that the event, which also marks the opening of the new judiciary year, attracts heads of all three pillars of the state, the President, Speaker of the National Assembly and Chief Justice.

She rose to her feet holding a placard just after President Magufuli had concluded his speech and was lined for photograph taking with invited guests. In her placard, she accused the police, DPP and judiciary of denying her inheritance rights from her late husband.

The woman caught the attention of security detail present at the event who were about to restrain her before Dr Magufuli noticed the encounter and called her forward to present her case.

She claimed before the head of state that she possessed all required documents for the property and accused some dishonest officials in the judiciary, police and some advocates of colluding with some relatives of his late husband Mohamed Shoshi, to deny her ownership of the property.

"Your Excellency Mr President I have been trying to seek assistance from state organs and leaders without success; I thus decided to travel from Tanga to Dar es Salaam to seek your audience. I am being denied my rights just like many other women out there," she lamented.

According to Ms Shosi, relatives of her late husband have gone to the extent of forging documents to show that she is not bonafide inheritor of the property.

"They have as well made a number of trumped up criminal cases against me; I have been receiving death threats from unknown people but much as I reported the matter to the police nothing has been done," she further lamented.

As luck would have it, IGP Ernest Mangu was aware of the woman's situation and informed President Magufuli that there was a pending criminal case at Tanga District Court. "Your Excellency Mr President, at first this matter started as a civil case but developed into complications, which involve criminal cases.

Police have completed investigations in this matter; the ball is now in the courts," he stated. The widow as well informed the president how she had sought the intervention of the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, the IGP and the DPP but all in vein.