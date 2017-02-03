President John Magufuli yesterday appointed Lieutenant General Venance Mabeyo (pictured) the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), replacing General Davis Mwamunyange who has retired.

Besides the appointment, Lt General Mabeyo was promoted to General, according to a statement issued in Dar es Salaam by the presidential communication directorate.

At the same time, Dr Magufuli appointed Major General James Mwakibolwa the new Chief of Staff of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces, taking over from General Mabeyo. Major General Mwakibolwa was also promoted to Lieutenant General.

The new appointments become effective immediately, with the new appointees scheduled for swearing-in soon.