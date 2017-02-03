2 February 2017

Sudan: Forgery Network Foiled in South Darfur

Nyala — The Governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki has announced three people have been arrested on charges of counterfeiting currency. Forging equipment and fake banknotes were seized.

At a news conference in the state capital Nyala on Wednesday, Governor El Faki said that the three suspects were allegedly counterfeiting SDG50 notes, as well as Chadian Francs. He said that when they were arrested, they were in possession of printing equipment and quantities of fake notes.

He pointed out that the counterfeit currency is distributed on the periphery of camps for the displaced, while the Chadian Franc notes are distributed in the border areas where the joint Chadian-Sudanese forces operate.

The Governor said that "substantial rewards will be offered to anyone who provides information about any outlaw, or counterfeiting or vehicle hijacking networks".

