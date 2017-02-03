Plans are underway to stage a special match to honour the late David Burhan, who died on Monday in Mwanza after serving Premier League teams for almost a decade.

The family of the late Burhan confirmed yesterday that the friendly match will be held at Samora Stadium on February 11 this year.

Speaking from Iringa yesterday, the late Burhan's uncle, Moses Melele said the match aims to pay homage to Burhan who was named the Mainland Premier League's best goalkeeper of 2015/16 season. The late Burhan is survived with a wife, Rachel Ngwale and two children Bryson and Raymond Burhan, all three living in Iringa region.

Melele thanked Police Iringa, Mbeya City, Majimaji and Kagera Sugar for their great help and support during the late Burhan's burial ceremony at Mji Mwema Ward in Iringa.

Moses said Kagera Sugar paid 1m/- as condolence apart from footing burial expenses, that included transporting the body of the late Burhan from Mwanza to Iringa.

Majimaji FC provided 300,000/- while Mbeya city provided rice and onions for food. Polisi Iringa provided transport of mourners from Mji Mwema to Samora stadium.