3 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Match to Honour Goalie Burhan Set for Feb 11

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alexander Sanga

Plans are underway to stage a special match to honour the late David Burhan, who died on Monday in Mwanza after serving Premier League teams for almost a decade.

The family of the late Burhan confirmed yesterday that the friendly match will be held at Samora Stadium on February 11 this year.

Speaking from Iringa yesterday, the late Burhan's uncle, Moses Melele said the match aims to pay homage to Burhan who was named the Mainland Premier League's best goalkeeper of 2015/16 season. The late Burhan is survived with a wife, Rachel Ngwale and two children Bryson and Raymond Burhan, all three living in Iringa region.

Melele thanked Police Iringa, Mbeya City, Majimaji and Kagera Sugar for their great help and support during the late Burhan's burial ceremony at Mji Mwema Ward in Iringa.

Moses said Kagera Sugar paid 1m/- as condolence apart from footing burial expenses, that included transporting the body of the late Burhan from Mwanza to Iringa.

Majimaji FC provided 300,000/- while Mbeya city provided rice and onions for food. Polisi Iringa provided transport of mourners from Mji Mwema to Samora stadium.

Tanzania

Magufuli Spits Fire At Judiciary

President John Magufuli yesterday blamed the judiciary on delayed tax evasion cases involving 7.5 trillion/-, asking the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.