Tanzania: Ministry Out to Weed Out Dishonest Staff

Mlele — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism will from now start screening all staff from its departments in order to flush out "dishonest employees" who are allegedly engaging in poaching activities and backing up poachers.

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Major General Gaudence Milanzi, said his ministry is now out to take to task any employee in its payroll, but at the same time serving clandestine poaching network in the country.

In the same vein, he declared that any officer, be it a soldier, warden or police who has been sacked from any force in the country, will not be employed in any institutions in his ministry. "Any sacked soldier from any other force in the country will never be employed in our ministry.

Once one is kicked out that means one is disqualified also in our missions. We will soon start screening all staff from our institutions in a bid to uncover dishonest characters who tarnish the image of our nation by engaging and backing up poachers... such elements are not acceptable in our midst," added the PS. Major General Milanzi issued the directives recently while closing a month course on "Paramilitary Transformation Leadership" that was ongoing at Lwafi Training Centre in Mlele District in Katavi region.

The course that officially began on November 22, 2016 and closed on Monday this week, was attended by 133 Senior Wardens from Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA).

The objective of the paramilitary transformation leadership course was to equip its trainees with sophisticated military skills which are currently applicable in areas where poachers have gone 'modern.'

He pointed out that employments in his ministry will from now on be based on patriotism, integrity, openness and good relationship with the public. He noted that "work discipline" in his ministry has dropped at alarming rate and that is why incidents of poaching have picked up.

Major General Milanzi urged staff who are heading various departments to behave as leaders and reinforce discipline among their juniors and as well improve the chain of command.

He said that currently the national parks, game and forest reserves are facing many challenges including poaching activities and illegal entry of livestock which can be controlled by the officers.

The Permanent Secretary said he has confidence that those who graduate from the course are skilled enough to guard all the national parks and game reserve in the country.