Tanzania: Yanga Out to Extend League Lead

Defending champions Young Africans will be out to extend gap at the summit of the Mainland Premier League when they face Shinyanga's Stand United at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam this evening.

Yanga moved to the top of the table on Sunday, following a 2-0 win over Mwadui of Shinyanga at the same venue.

Yanga are top on 46 points, a point above Simba, who are placed second after playing 20 matches each. With ten matches to go, the league is heading down to wire and it now seems to be a two-horse race, pinning giants Yanga and Simba.

After watching Simba tumble to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a rejuvenated Azam FC side on Saturday, Yanga came into Sunday's fixture against Mwadui knowing this was their turn to take control of the destiny of the title race. And, they did just that beating the Shinyanga lads with a second half brace from Zambian striker, Obrey Chirwa.

George Lwandamina's side will definitely be eager to maintain their winning formula and on papers they are clear favourites to win the match against mid-table side Stand United. The Shinyanga lads are placed sixth on the log with 26 points from 20 matches.

A win for Yanga today will see them open a four-point gap at the top, as Simba will be on the sidelines until tomorrow when they face a tricky test away to Majimaji of Songea.

Simba have already arrived in Songea ready for the battle. The Msimbazi Reds will put their fingers crossed, praying that Yanga drop points against Stand United, for them to have any chance of returning to the league's summit, a position they have enjoyed for the most part of the league this season. Another league match to be played tomorrow will see Mbeya City playing host to JKT Ruvu at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

On Sunday, Azam FC, fresh from their victory against Simba, will battle it out against Ndanda FC at their Chamazi Complex in Mbande, Dar es Salaam. The match will be played under the floodlight, kicking off at 7pm. The league will continue on Monday, when Toto African will welcome Ruvu Shooting at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Meanwhile, the world soccer governing body, FIFA has ordered Young Africans to pay a sum of 11,000 US dollars (about 22m/-) to their former coach, Dutch man Ernst Brandts for breach of contract. Yanga terminated contract with Coach Brandts some two years ago, but the club was ordered by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Legal and Players Status Committee on June 30, 2015 to pay the tactician for breach of contract.

TFF Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas said yesterday that they received a letter from FIFA Legal Committee, in which Brandts, claimed that the club has not paid his dues for termination of contract despite various efforts he made to get his share.

"Non-payment of the dues will mean that Yanga risk being fined by FIFA, deduction of points from the Mainland Premier League or being relegated," said Lucas. He said the federation has been ordered by FIFA to make sure that Yanga settled the dues immediately or else the club will face a harsh penalty.

"We have been ordered to make sure Yanga have paid Brands and report to FIFA," he said. Lucas further said that the TFF Disciplinary Committee will sit any time next week and one of the agenda to top the discussion is the FIFA order to Yanga.

In Mwanza, Mbao FC punished Mtibwa Sugar 5-0 in a one-sided league match at CCM Kirumba Sadium yesterday.