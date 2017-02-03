2 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Chairs Sitting of Council of Ministers At Upper Atbara and Setet Dams Project

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir on Thursday presided over sitting of the Council of Ministers at Upper Atbara and Setet Dams Project during which a national plan on electricity power efficiency for years 2017-2020 and use of solar energy project 2016-2020 were reviewed.

The Council also heard report about implementation of Upper Atbara and Setet Dams and another report about development of electricity sector and the five-year plan on drinking water 2016-2020 presented by Minister of Water Resources and Electricity, Engineer Mutaz Musa.

The Council of Ministers commended efforts made for implementation of the Upper Atbara and Setet Dams Project and considered it an important strategic project.

It called for attracting investors to invest in fields the Upper Atbara and Setet project provides for sake of development of the area, provision of work opportunities, increase of production and encouragement of private sector to invest in power generation.

