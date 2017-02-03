2 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Receives Message From OIC Secretary General On Dropping of U.S. Sanctions Against Sudan

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has received a congratulatory message from Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousif bin Ahmed Al-Othaimen in which he expressed his pleasure on the lifting the US economic sanctions which have been imposed on Sudan.

He considered the decision lifting the sanctions as an important step that would open promising horizons for government and people of Sudan.

The OIC Secretary General affirmed the organization's support to Sudan, pointing out that Sudan has played a key role in the resolutions that have been adopted at the levels of OIC summits and the ministerial meetings.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister has received a congratulatory message from Foreign Minister of the Republic of Haiti on the occasion of anniversary of Sudan Independence.

