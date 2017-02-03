South Africa: SONA 2017 - Security Über Alles

analysis

Parliamentary staff have been told to stay home unless they have specific duties at next Thursday's State of the Nation Address (SONA). If they are permitted in the precinct - the people's Parliament will be closed off to anyone without official photo accreditation 21 hours before the 19:00 SONA 2017 - staff are "required to stay clear of the procession in Parliament Street, chamber and gallery, if not assigned to perform duties in the said areas", says Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana's letter to parliamentarians and staff. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Mgidlana's letter, dated January 25, 2017, headed "Security Restrictions - State of the Nation Address: 9 February 2017", says there will be no tours of Parliament from February 6, three days before the event that traditionally marks the start of the parliamentary calendar. Nor would deliveries be allowed from February 8, unless special arrangements have been made. "Honourable members and guests are kindly requested to co-operate with security staff and procedure," says the letter seen by Daily Maverick.

But at Thursday's media briefing on SONA 2017 readiness, Mgidlana said there were no special security arrangements, while also not denying the involvement of State Security, SAPS and defence force in security...