Africa: UNAIDS Wants Museveni to Champion Aids Fight World-Wide

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) wants Pesident Yoweri Museveni to become a champion in the fight suppress and eliminate the virus world-wide

"We want you Mr. President to speak about the fight against HIV/AIDS. We want you to become a champion in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the world," said Executive Director of UNAIDS and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Dr. Michel Sidibe.

Sidibe said this in a meeting with President Museveni in Ethiopia on the sidelines of the 28th Ordinary AU Summit of the Heads of States and Governments.

President Museveni and Dr. Sidibé discussed a wide range of issues on HIV/AIDS focusing on the possible ways of eliminating HIV/AIDS and how to suppress the virus.

Dr. Sidibé told the president that HIV/AIDS can be controlled adding that soon, mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS will be completely eliminated. He said the biggest problem of HIV/AIDS infection is now among adolescent youth aged between 15-19.

"Young girls are infected after sleeping with men aged between 25-40. They do not know if they are infected and they also infect young boys of their age. There is need for health education among the people particularly on HIV/AIDS," he said.

People in high risk groups are being left without access to #HIV services at critical points in their lives https://t.co/ovlUDBRxiT pic.twitter.com/atVYkVvef2

-- UNAIDS (@UNAIDS) January 6, 2017

President Museveni reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to end the AIDS epidemic and said he would support all efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

In the late 1990's, Uganda was internationally recognized as a success story in Africa, having reduced high HIV infection rates and extended access to life-saving treatment for people living with HIV.

In 2012-2013, Uganda made breakthrough progress by scaling-up its national, evidence-based response to HIV. In 2012 alone 193 000 people living with HIV were newly enrolled in the national treatment programme. The Ugandan Ministry of Health is also expanding its HIV prevention strategy to reduce the number of new HIV infections in Uganda and is uniquely positioned to reassert its role and reputation as a success story of the AIDS response in Africa.

Museveni, British Secretary discuss refugees, security in the Horn

President Yoweri Museveni has said the biggest challenge in handling and settling refugees is lack of resources that is hindering the provision of the support they need.

Uganda received more than half a million new refugees from South Sudan, The Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi last year with South Sudan alone accounting for 238,145, Dr. Congo 215,309, Somalia 38, 176, Burundi 40,874,Rwanda 17,616, Eritrea 11,328, Sudan 3,103, Ethiopia 2,790 and others 1,034 bring the total number to 568,414 according to UNHCR Uganda office.

"Resources are a challenge. Otherwise these refugees are our people from Somalia, South Sudan, Rwanda etc. I thank the United Nations for supporting the education of refugees in Uganda. Education and skills are very important for refugees in camps," he said.

President Museveni met Priti Patel, the British Secretary of State for International Development in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the sidelines of the just conclude African Union Summit.

According to the WFP Uganda now hosts more refugees than any other country in Africa. At the beginning of the year, WFP was assisting 380,000 refugees in Uganda; by October that number had grown by 70 percent to 650,000 refugees. The food requirements are substantial - US$12 million per month - almost double the monthly requirement prior to the recent influx.

Museveni and his guest discussed various issues on the causes of conflicts in some of the African countries including Somalia and possible solutions that can lead to sustainable peace, stability and development.

President Museveni explained that many conflicts in African are ideological with incompetent groups only interested in identity of tribe or religion and not the legitimate interests of the people including prosperity, strategic security and development.

On behalf of the British government,Priti Patel invited Museveni to attend a conference on Somalia in the United Kingdom. She said that the British government is working on the humanitarian challenges and on the issues of refugees adding that they need a peaceful approach to the conflict in South Sudan.

She said Uganda has done a recommendable job in peace initiatives.

Patel was accompanied by the British Ambassador to Ethiopia Susanna Moorehead among others.