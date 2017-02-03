3 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Daily Maverick Interview - Mauritia, the Continental Lost and Found

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Earlier this week, Wits University announced the discovery of a "lost continent" hidden under the island of Mauritius. MARELISE VAN DER MERWE spoke to geologist Professor Lewis Ashwal, lead author of the research paper, to find out exactly what this means for the rest of us.

Hidden under nine-million years' worth of lava build-up in Mauritius lies a fragment of the supercontinent of Gondwana, an enormous land mass that dates back to some 200-million years ago and contained rock more than three-billion years old. Now, geologists say there are probably several more fragments of ancient continent waiting to be found - and they have an idea where to start looking.

Photo: Wits geologist, Professor Lewis Ashwal, lead author on the paper "Archaean zircons in Miocene oceanic hotspot rocks establish ancient continental crust beneath Mauritius", published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications. (Wits University)

DM: Can you clarify what you found and its exact location?

Professor Lewis Ashwal: We have discovered a new piece of continent and we suggest that it is about 10-15km beneath Mauritius, so you can't see it or touch it.

How did it come to be below?

Imagine that there's a piece of rock or continent in...

South Africa

Another South African Horror Story - When the State Fails Its People

"There must be better performance of government and its responsiveness enhanced. The trust deficit between government… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.