South Africa: Hypocrisy and Selective Calling for the Head of Makhura

press release

The calling for the Gauteng Premier David Makhura to resign or to be fired is nothing else but ANC faction infighting. We are not surprised that the Gauteng ANCYL is coming with this selective demand. If their demand is genuine and honest, they must go further to say Mr Jacob Zuma and his entire government must be fired also; the buck stops with Zuma.

Congress of the People is saying it can't be business as usual after the shocking report of the Health Ombudsman regarding the 94 mentally-ill patients who died within 9 months between March and December 2016. This is very sad. Zuma, Makhura and Qedani Mahlangu must be criminal prosecuted. COPE says they must all be charged with capable homicide.

We say the time has long pass where only the foot soldiers must take responsibility and those in high offices carry on with their lives as if nothing happened. This has happened during Apartheid government and we must never allow it to happen in a democratic government.

Zuma must shame himself that so many people died under his leadership. Zuma presided over the Marikana massacre, the cold blooded murder of Andries Tatane and many others who died demanding their basic human rights. We are asking a question, how does he sleep at night after all these, knowing that the most vulnerable in society died of hunger and dehydration? In South Africa, where there is no scarcity of resources, we don't believe that Zuma can have peace with himself.

COPE believes that this investigation is far from over. The Hawks must step in now and investigate the NGO's involved, lifestyle audits of the former MEC Qedani, the owners of these facilities and all government officials that were directly involved in this project to establish if there were no corrupt activities at the expense of the 94 innocent lives.

Zuma's silence on this major tragic crisis is deafening, as usual he fails to lead from the front. Zuma must go.