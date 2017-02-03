3 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Rolls Out ID Mass Registration Exercise May

By Owen Khamula

Government has set aside K35 billion for mass registration of national identity cards to start in May.

This brings hope that the national identity cards will be used in the 2019 general election, the first step towards credible elections.

Spokesperson for the National Registration Bureau Norman Fulatira said out of the K35 billion budget, 40 per cent of it will be met by the government while the rest will be met by donors.

He said the registration will run from May to December in 4500 registration centres across the country.

This follows the succesful registration of 5000 people in Lilongwe on a pilot project and 10000 civil servants.

Fulatira also said registration is on in border districts and in areas where there is cash transfer projects.

Malawi is probably the only country in this part of Africa whose citizens do not have national IDs.

