2 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - Us Ambassador Calls for Patriotism in Electoral Campaign

Photo: Louise Redvers/IPS
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Saurimo — The US ambassador to Angola, Helen La Lime, advised on Wednesday in Saurimo city, eastern Lunda Sul province, the Angolan political parties to adopt a patriotic and tolerant stance during the electoral campaign.

The appeal was made during a meeting with parties of MPLA (ruling party) and UNITA, as well as the CASA-CE coalition, aimed to address several issues.

Angola is to hold this year General Elections, an imperative of the Constitution of the Republic, which establishes five-year terms.

The last elections, held on August 31, 2012, was won by the MPLA, headed by its president José Eduardo dos Santos, with 71.84 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador, who paid a visit to Lunda Sul, was briefed on the existing relation amongst the political parties, especially those with parliamentary representation.

She was briefed on the state of politics in Lunda Sul, the participation of the parties in the tasks of the State, among other issues.

During her visit, the US diplomat visited the Catoca Mining Society, held a meeting with government officials, the representative of the Caritas Angola and the Lutheran Federation in Lunda Sul province.

On Thursday, the diplomat is expected to travel to Lunda Norte province, with the same objectives.

This is the first visit of the American ambassador to the two eastern provinces of Angola.

