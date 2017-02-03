2 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPLA Central Committee Analyses Candidates List for MPs

President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Luanda — The MPLA Central Committee meets Friday in Luanda under the guidance of the party's president, José Eduardo dos Santos, to assess the proposal for a general methodology for the selection and elaboration of a list of candidates for members of the National Assembly, in the framework of the General Elections of 2017.

The agenda of the session, convened by party leader José Eduardo dos Santos, also includes the draft action plan for the implementation of the MPLA electoral strategy during the pre-campaign period, as well as the draft regulations on the party's organization and structures and the resolution approving them.

Elected following the VII MPLA Ordinary Congress, held in August 2016, the Central Committee is the maximum deliberative organ of the party that establishes the political orientation of the organization, within the framework of the decisions of the congresses.

It met for the last time on December 2, 2016, under the guidance of José Eduardo dos Santos, who in his opening address pointed out as a great goal for the MPLA to win the elections by qualified majority, or at least by absolute majority.

According to a note from the MPLA's Information and Propaganda Department (DIP), made available to Angop today, the meeting will take place in the Futungo 2 Tourist Complex, Futungo urban district, Belas municipality.

