Auditor-General Edward Ouko could be investigated by a tribunal after a petition for his removal over graft allegations was submitted to the National Assembly by a non-governmental organisation on Thursday.

Martin Nkaari, the executive director of International Policy Group, wants the National Assembly to say that Mr Ouko has broken the law and should be investigated by a tribunal.

A decision on whether the petition is admissible has to be made by the Speaker, or in his absence, his deputy, before it is officially communicated to MPs and handed over to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for scrutiny.

Mr Ouko has been criticised by some Jubilee lawmakers as well as governors over reports detailing the excesses and losses of taxpayers' money by various government agencies and counties.

However, Mr Ouko's defence has been that he is apolitical and does his job as per international audit standards and norms.

Mr Nkaari, a lawyer, based his petition on the ongoing investigations into Mr Ouko and staff at his office over the purchase of auditing software known as Audit Vault. He expressed frustration at the failure by the Director of Public Prosecutions to give "a satisfactory response" to the recommendation by the anti-graft agency to have Mr Ouko and others from his office charged with economic crimes.

Mr Nkaari asked that Parliament "declares that by authorising the procurement of the software at a cost of Sh100 million against the estimated cost of Sh18 million, Mr Ouko be investigated further for gross misconduct".

If the National Assembly approves the petition, it would be forwarded to the President to appoint a tribunal to investigate Mr Ouko's conduct.