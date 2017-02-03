Angola: Minister Encourages Meritocracy in Civil Service

Ondjiva — The Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTESS), Pitra Neto, on Thursday in Ondjiva, Cunene province, encouraged the need for managers, civil servants and administrative agents to develop a culture of merit and self overcome themselves professionally.

The Cabinet official said so in an act of stimulus addressed to two officials of the Maptss detached in southern Cunene province in the framework of the actions planned during the Consultative Council of the sector, which is taking place since Wednesday in Ondjiva.

Pitra Neto delivered the certificate of merit and respective stimuli such as a plasma TV and a refrigerator to the two officials.

The official said that others should follow the examples of these two officials who through merit were distinguished from other officials.

Meritocracy in public and private companies is a way to motivate employees, who are dedicated to their jobs in search of better opportunities as a consequence of the merits presented, he said.