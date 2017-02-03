Luanda — Opposition CASA-CE coalition electoral commissioner in northeastern Lunda Sul province, Rui Isaac, Thursday in Luanda announced his defection from the organisation over what he called "situations of injustice".

A Social Sciences graduate, Rui Isaac was one of the closest allies of CASA-CE leader, Abel Chivukuvuku.

Rui Isaac has so far held the posts of national secretary assistant of the Ample Convergence of Salvation of Angola- Electoral Coalition, earning him a position in the politburo of the organisation that has eight MPs in Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference, the defector explained his quitting the organisation because of "political protectionism and discord" regarding "secret accords" that give privileges to certain figures.

According to him, the "secret accords" only benefit the leaders of the political parties comprising the coalition, namely PPA, PNSA, PADDA and PALMA, to the detriment of independent militants and members.