Kenya: Kindiki Dismisses Opposition's Claims of Fraud in Registration

Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki has dismissed opposition leaders' Raila Odinga and Musalia Madavadi's claims of fraud in the ongoing mass voter registration.

Speaking in Chuka in Tharaka Nithi at the handover of the Sh200 million Kirubia Stadium project to a contractor on Thursday, Prof Kindiki accused Mr Odinga of spreading lies and propaganda in a bid to tarnish the reputation of the Jubilee government ahead of the August General Election.

"If there is any fraud in the ongoing voter registration exercise, Mr Odinga should ask the chairman, who was once his party member," Prof Kindiki said, referring to Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

He said the Opposition had sensed defeat and was looking for a scapegoat to discredit the polls.

Muthomi Njuki, the Member of Parliament for Chuka/Igambang'ombe, said Kenyans were fed up with "rhetoric" from the Opposition and were not ready to take their advice.

"Mr Odinga was overseeing 21 ministries during the coalition government but did not help Kenyans and, if given a chance, he cannot perform because he does not have an agenda," he said in reference to when Mr Odinga was the prime minister and Mwai Kibaki the president.