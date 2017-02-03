2 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 7.0 Million Voters Registered

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Louise Redvers/IPS
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Luanda — More than seven million voters have registered around the country since the operation started on 25 August 2016, thus reaching the figure of the 2012 election at a time there are two months to go.

The information was released Thursday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Institutional Affairs, Adão de Almeida, on the fringes of the ceremony of handover to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) of the January report on the voter registration.

According to the official, the above figure includes more than 1.5 million new registrations and the work done in hard access areas, mainly in the country's eastern region.

The source added that 200 hard Access areas had been identified around the country, with stress to the eastern provinces.

Right now, Adão de almeida said, the attention has been turned to the provinces of Cunene and Huila, in southern Angola.

The official stated that citizens can now access their voter registration details on the site www.registoeleitoral.gov.ao, or phone number 124.

The voter registration will go until 31 March this year, expecting to reach nine million electors.

More on This

Elections Body Gives Nod to Electoral Tasks Plan

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) Wednesday approved the Plan of Activities and Timetable for the organisation and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.