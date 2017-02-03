Luanda — More than seven million voters have registered around the country since the operation started on 25 August 2016, thus reaching the figure of the 2012 election at a time there are two months to go.

The information was released Thursday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Institutional Affairs, Adão de Almeida, on the fringes of the ceremony of handover to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) of the January report on the voter registration.

According to the official, the above figure includes more than 1.5 million new registrations and the work done in hard access areas, mainly in the country's eastern region.

The source added that 200 hard Access areas had been identified around the country, with stress to the eastern provinces.

Right now, Adão de almeida said, the attention has been turned to the provinces of Cunene and Huila, in southern Angola.

The official stated that citizens can now access their voter registration details on the site www.registoeleitoral.gov.ao, or phone number 124.

The voter registration will go until 31 March this year, expecting to reach nine million electors.