South Africa: Phahlane Defends Himself in Parliament - It's the Media, Stupid

analysis

Acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane, chose Parliament as his fight-back platform against allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Describing them as "regurgitations" since 2009 to tarnish his reputation in efforts to destabilise the SAPS, Phahlane found support from his political boss, Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko, who lectured MPs on "foreign interests" intent on "controlling" the criminal justice system to "defend their ill-gotten wealth". By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The focus may well have been on Phahlane's defence of his innocence, but there were broader issues at play, according to the police minister. "Much of our socio-economic footprint is an upshot of our colonial apartheid history," he said. "You have a huge foreign interest still in controlling the criminal justice system, the police being one of those... we are told directly and by proxy."

At stake are definitions of who is poor, black in general and African in particular, and what are freedom and good governance, said Nhleko: "All of this is (by) our erstwhile murderers and heartless exploiters... They have to defend their ill-gotten wealth. That's their central objective."

In this context, according to the police minister, slowing down transformation was key, as was lack of trust in police and institutions...