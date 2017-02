A hiker fell 60m down the face of Noordhoek Minor in Cape Town on Thursday morning, a Western Cape government health official said.

The 60-year-old man had been with a small group of hikers affiliated to the Mountain Club of South Africa, said emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Daniels.

It is not yet known whether the man survived the fall. The incident apparently happened at 11:30.

The rescue attempt is ongoing.

Source: News24