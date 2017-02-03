East Africa: Isaca Announces 2017 Global Events

ISACA announced its 2017 event schedule, which includes expansion in all types of learning. Serving professionals in 180 countries, ISACA offers education, networking, credentialing and career development opportunities.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural CSX cybersecurity conferences in Europe and Asia, ISACA will add sessions and learning opportunities at these events, as well as its CSX North America event. A new, one-day CSX event will be presented, World Café-style, in Cairo, Egypt. CSX Bootcamps will also expand training opportunities.

The conference and bootcamps are part of ISACA's Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX), which offers skills-based training and performance-based testing to address a growing worldwide cybersecurity skills gap. CSXhelps cybersecurity professionals of every level advance their careers and better protect and defend their enterprises.

ISACA also continues to expand its Computer Audit, Control and Security (CACS) conferences; an event in Africa was added last year. CACS will take place in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America this year. More sessions are being added, including tracks on advanced audit and assurance. Additional options for pre- and post-conference workshops will serve the needs of professionals seeking in-depth, hands-on training.

ISACA's 2017 global conferences and educational events are categorized by region in the list below. For a list of courses and the full schedule, visit here.