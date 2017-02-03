The Kenyan government is implementing measures to tighten the management of public finances amid fears the country is set for a looting spree ahead of the general election.

The need to enhance management of public finances comes at time when the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), which was designed as a foolproof platform to stem corruption, has actually become a conduit in the looting of public coffers.

The National Treasury has accused county governments of operating "irregular bank accounts" where they have deposited huge amounts of money contrary to government regulations that require the devolved units to operate accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

"Evidence suggests that the idle cash balances could be much higher if deposits irregularly held in commercial bank accounts are taken into account," said National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

Dr Thugge said some county governments have failed to meet their financial obligations, including drought mitigation, because of holding idle cash in their coffers to the tune of $311.7 million.

Eleven counties have reserves of above $10 million each, while the average balance per county exceeds $6.6 million.

Focus is also shifting to government ministries, departments and agencies operating fixed accounts in privately owned banks.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa has drafted the Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2017 whose objective is to bar state agencies from depositing public funds in private banks.

The Bill, which is informed by reports that several parastatals cannot access millions of dollars deposited in commercial banks that have collapsed or are under receivership, is meant to force state agencies to only deposit funds in CBK accounts or banks where the government has a shareholding. The draft Bill also offers parastatals the option of investing their reserves in government securities.

Kenya Bankers Association chief executive Habil Olaka told The EastAfrican that although he has not seen the draft Bill, its enactment will impact the banking industry because liquidity will be concentrated in a few banks.

"The MP is trying to control the flexibility that parastatals have in deciding where to deposit their money. This will concentrate liquidity in a few banks," he said.

The collapse of Chase Bank last year revealed that state-owned companies have deposited huge amounts of money in commercial banks in pursuit of interests that are largely not accounted for according to the Auditor General.

Among the parastatals that had deposited huge amounts that they cannot now access in Chase Bank are Kenya Ports Authority ($28.3 million), Kenya Railways Corporation ($7.5 million), Higher Education Loans Board ($944,680) and the Youth Enterprise Development Fund ($1.7 million).

Limited choice

If the Bill is passed into law, it means state corporations will only have accounts with the CBK or the few banks where the government is a shareholder. These are KCB, National Bank of Kenya, Consolidated Bank of Kenya, Development Bank of Kenya and the Post Office Savings Bank.

The enactment of the Bill will add to the woes facing commercial banks following the capping of interest rates last year, something that has resulted in significant restructuring that has seen massive job losses in the banking industry.

The latest bank to be hit by the turmoil in the industry is Bank of Africa, which announced plans to close 12 out of its 42 branches in favour of digital banking.

Track cash flows

Forcing national government ministries, departments and agencies and county governments to operate accounts housed at the CBK, analysts said, the Treasury wants to track cash flows, control wastage and reduce excessive borrowing.

More critically, this will enable the monitoring of expenditure during the electioneering period when the country is prone to looting.

Despite being operationalised in July 1, 2014, the uptake of the single account has not been embraced, with many agencies preferring to hold on to multiple accounts in commercial banks.

According to Dr Thugge, the multiple accounts are largely the cause of low budget absorption by county governments.