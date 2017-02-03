2 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: FW De Klerk & Friends to Government - Stop Creating Bogeymen and Start Addressing Real Issues

Photo: Bloomberg Television
President Jacob Zuma (file photo).
analysis

It's 27 years this week since FW de Klerk announced the unbanning of the ANC, but South Africa's last apartheid president isn't done talking yet. At the annual conference of his foundation in Cape Town, De Klerk did not mince his words when describing his fears for the white population of the country. Economist Moeletsi Mbeki urged the government to stop scapegoating and to abandon a posture of "victimhood". Pepkor billionaire Christo Wiese, meanwhile, expressed a need for a business-friendly environment. By REBECCA DAVIS.

FW de Klerk has made no secret of his differences with South Africa's current government in recent years, but on Thursday he delivered perhaps his harshest condemnation to date. In front of a well-heeled, majority white audience in Cape Town - including the likes of South Africa's richest woman Wendy Appelbaum and Marikana commission judge Ian Farlam - De Klerk hit out at the government's "openly hostile attitude to white South Africans".

De Klerk warned of a future in which racial minorities in South Africa would only be able to participate from within "demographic pens", earning himself murmurs of agreement from the audience.

"The economic and cultural space in which minorities will be allowed to operate...

