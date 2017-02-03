Luanda — The National Electoral Commission (CNE) Wednesday approved the Plan of Activities and Timetable for the organisation and execution of tasks, ahead of the country's 2017 General Elections.

This was announced by the CNE spokeswoman, Júlia Ferreira, at the end the first Ordinary Plenary Session held in Luanda.

The official said that the business plan lists the first actions to be developed, either in terms of organisation and logistical and operational point of view.

She explained that the plan will be based on the attributions the electoral legislation grants to the CNE.

According to her, it will be on this legal instrument that the essential tasks (unspecified) will be executed, accordingly with the established dates.

Under the Law, it is up to the CNE, the electoral administration body, to manage this computer device that contains the registration of the citizens eligible to vote in the next elections.

"Through the technical demonstration, we find that there is compliance with what the Law establishes, in terms of the content of the device," the official said.

In order to ensure transparency in the process, Júlia Ferreira said that the plenary agreed by consensus to take steps to improve the dialogue with political actors and agents participating in the elections.

Meanwhile, she said that on the institutional agenda, the CNE will meet in the next few days with the political parties, to inform them on content of the approved plan of activities.

The plenary of the CNE comprises a president, André da Silva Neto, who chaired the meeting, and 16 commissioners appointed proportionately by the political parties with a Parliamentary seat.