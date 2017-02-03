Kenya: Chief Justice, DPP Asked to Facilitate Speedy Legal Action Against Herders

Chief Justice David Maraga and the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko have been asked to establish a special prosecution unit and a mobile court in Laikipia for speedy legal action against herders invading private farms and ranches in the county.

An association of private investors, landowners, property managers, and businesses operating in Laikipia also want a high-level stakeholders meeting urgently convened to agree on a grazing plan for Laikipia and its environs. The Laikipia Farmers Association (LFA) called for urgent intervention from both the county and national governments as herders from neighbouring counties searching for water and pasture for their animals continue to invade ranches in the region despite numerous warnings issued in the last couple of months.

Farmers have not been spared in the attacks, with their crops being destroyed and livestock stolen.

Some of the attacks have left a trail of destruction of property, deaths and injuries of humans and wild animals. The latest attack happened on Sunday night when herders invaded Suyian Ranch and set a lodge on fire. One herder was killed.

The LFA called for swift action on the herders. The group, which claims to account for up to Sh4 billion of the county's economy annually, said their businesses were at risk and want the Kenya Police Service units in Laikipia reinforced.

The government has indicated that it has reinforced security in the region but the group said the anti-stock theft unit officers deployed to handle the situation have been unable to deal with the herders and that some have withdrawn.