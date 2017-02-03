Angola: Parliament Speaker Discourages Suspicions

Luanda — The National Assembly speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, Tuesday in Luanda said that "democracy has as principles respect for the law and, as such, MPs should avoid suspicion" on the decisions of the sovereignty bodies.

Speaking at the 3rd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the Fifth Legislative Session of the III Legislature of the National Assembly, which also served for the inauguration of the National Electoral Commission chairperson (CNE), André da Silva Neto, he recalled that the candidate was reappointed by the Superior Council of the Judicial Magistracy.

In responding to the criticisms of some deputies about the reappointment of André da Silva Neto, he considered it important "to give effectiveness to the act of taking possession".

"We will give effect to this act with the taking of possession and we will not make judgment on future exercises. If there is in future need of complaints and concerns with the exercise of mandate, the Law has mechanisms of complaint and of impugnation that we must use", he said.

He called objectivity to the deputies and stressed that the moment was to "grant ownership to give effectiveness to the election that was held and consummated by the judiciary.

"The Resolution of the National Assembly on the appointment of the candidate elected by the Judicial Magistracy was approved by the MPs, with 147 votes in favor, 5 against and 20 abstentions.

Before the voting session and the act of taking office and oath to comply with the Constitution and the Law, MP Alexandre Sebastião André of the Parliamentary Group of CASA-CE noted that the CNE chairperson "has not been a major factor in the ongoing electoral process".

The head of the UNITA opposition party Parliamentary Group, Raul Danda, whose group abstained, said that the chairperson of the outgoing CNE and now reappointed in the post "has not facilitated the lives of Angolans, regarding the solidity his of position.