South Africa: One Killed, Five Injured After Lightning Strike

One person was killed and five others injured after they were struck by lightning outside a shop in Wartburg, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedic services said on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene by local authorities.

Meiring said paramedics found five people sitting under a tree with onlookers gathered nearby.

Meiring said one of the men, believed to be in his late 20's, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

"Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing more could be done for the patient and he was declared dead on the scene."

Five other patients had sustained minor injuries and were treated by ER24 and provincial services.

"One man was transported to a nearby hospital while the remaining four chose to be transported privately," Meiring said.

Source: News24

South Africa

