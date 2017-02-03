Angola: Population to Told Flock to Voter Registration Posts

Nhârea — The deputy governor for the political and social affairs of the central Bié province, Carlos Ulombe da Silva, on Monday in Nhârea, encouraged the members of the civil society remain firm in the citizens' mobilization, with a view to their participation in the voter registration process.

The official said so on the sidelines of a meeting with the members of the Hearing and Social Concert Council (CACS).

He considered necessary for civil society leaders to continue working to help the population to flock to the voter registration posts until March 31 this year.

According to him, the voter registration is one way for citizens to demonstrate and participate in the country's democracy process.

"It all starts with the registration process", he said.

However, deputy governor recognized the participation of the traditional, ecclesiastical authorities and social organizations in the first phase of the voter registration, which he considered successful.

So, he appealed to them to continue with the same dynamic, responsibility and, above all, with a patriotic sense in mobilizing citizens to flock to the voter registration posts.

According to the vice governor, to consolidate peace and strengthen democracy, it is urgent to continue enlightening the population about the importance of voter registration, and above all, the feeling of voting.