South Africa: Black DA Voters? They're the Ones the ANC Left for Dead

Yonela Diko's Black People Who Vote DA: Who Are They? reads like a nuanced expansion on President Zuma's "clever blacks" motif -- less direct, but no less disrespectful.

Yonela Diko's opinionista piece unintentionally underscores a bitter irony. It was once ANC supporters who complained that the DA offered nothing except criticisms against the ruling party. It's now ANC supporters whose reasons for supporting their party are too morally impotent for them to aim higher than at black DA voters. I'm not saying black DA voters are a low target in themselves; I'm saying it's consistent with the ANC's contempt for black people to caricaturise and disparage them. This is typical of how people who condone abuse can't help blaming its victims instead of its perpetrators.

Whether those of us who don't vote DA like it or not, the black person who votes DA is one of the things democracy happens to look like. Diko's piece suggests the ANC loves liberation only to the extent that it can benefit from it, not to the extent that South Africans can exercise it.

