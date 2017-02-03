3 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Black DA Voters? They're the Ones the ANC Left for Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Siya Khumalo

Yonela Diko's Black People Who Vote DA: Who Are They? reads like a nuanced expansion on President Zuma's "clever blacks" motif -- less direct, but no less disrespectful.

Yonela Diko's opinionista piece unintentionally underscores a bitter irony. It was once ANC supporters who complained that the DA offered nothing except criticisms against the ruling party. It's now ANC supporters whose reasons for supporting their party are too morally impotent for them to aim higher than at black DA voters. I'm not saying black DA voters are a low target in themselves; I'm saying it's consistent with the ANC's contempt for black people to caricaturise and disparage them. This is typical of how people who condone abuse can't help blaming its victims instead of its perpetrators.

Whether those of us who don't vote DA like it or not, the black person who votes DA is one of the things democracy happens to look like. Diko's piece suggests the ANC loves liberation only to the extent that it can benefit from it, not to the extent that South Africans can exercise it.

If you'd allow me a tangent.

Ten years ago, I was with the Military Health Services. There was a public...

South Africa

The DA Calls for Debate On the Worrying Nyaope 'Bluetooth' Trend

The Democratic Alliance will write to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, to request a debate in the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.