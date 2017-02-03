3 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Signs Technical Agreement for Light-Up-Kwara Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — Kwara State Government has signed a technical agreement with two firms, Riccofortezza Steven Energy Limited and Rubited Power Limited for the implementation of operation Light-Up-Kwara (LUK), a solar-powered streetlight project.

During the signing on Wednesday at the Government House, Ilorin, the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed said the streetlight project would enhance security, create jobs, boost businesses, facilitate technology/skill transfer and ensure extended commerce hours for traders.

The governor disclosed that the project was an investment inflow under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, and the state government would not commit any funds to the project at this point but would pay back the contract sum over a 10-year period.

In his remark, the Chairman of Riccofortezza Steven Energy Limited, Mr. Sunny Akpoyibo said the streetlights would be powered through solar power tunnels. "This is the first time the technology will be deployed anywhere in Nigeria," he asserted, adding that the project would cover 74.58 kms of roads, cutting across 33 routes within Ilorin metropolis.

The State Ministry of Energy indicated that the 33 routes to be covered in all would include Tipper Garage-University road, Tanke-Umaru Audi Junction - Tipper Garage Roundabout, Umaru Audi - Fate roundabout, Ahmadu Bello avenue-Sulu Gambari road, and Taiwo road (Emir's road junction-General roundabout). Others are Wahab Folawiyo (Unity road), Saraki road (Agric roundabout-Fate roundabout) and New Yidi road (Unity Junction-Fossil Oil). The others would include Pakata road, Michael Imodu-Offa Garage roundabout, Ipaye road, Illofa road, Oja Oba-Maraba road, Henry George-Sokoto road junction, Balogun Fulani-Gambari junction, Geri Alimi-Adeta road, Unity roundabout-FCMB Maraba road, among others.

Nigeria

IVF Babies and the Stigma - Finding a Way Out

Surprisingly, a group of parents who have benefitted from Assisted reproductive technology (ART) at various points in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.