Kenya: More Than 300 Traffic Police From Central Kenya to Be Vetted

More than 300 traffic police from the central Kenya region will be vetted from Monday with the aim of dismissing those found corrupt and incompetent.

Johnston Kavuludi (NPSC), the chairman of the National Police Service Commission, said the 10-day vetting will target officers in the ranks of constable, corporal, sergeant and senior sergeant.

Their commanders in the ranks of inspector and chief inspector will also face the panel. "All officers in the central region will be vetted. The results of the vetting will be released together with those of their colleagues in Nairobi who were vetted earlier," said Mr Kavuludi.

More than 800 officers in Nairobi were vetted last year.

The commission responsible for police discipline is concentrating on the traffic department because it is deemed to be the most corrupt of all formations of National Police Service.

NPSC is also targeting for removal from service officers with questionable academic certificates, human rights abuse records as well as beneficiaries of irregular promotions.

Vetting panels will be relying on complaints against individual officers by the public.

The National Intelligence Service and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission may also give reports that may be used against errant officers.

At the same time, the commission has begun the search for a new chief executive officer and senior managers.

Mr Kavuludi said the NPSC is sorting applications by interested candidates in preparation for short-listing.

New officials are expected to take office in July.

The affected positions are at present held by officials seconded to the NPSC from ministries.

They are likely to lose their positions if they fail in the interviews that have also attracted professionals from private companies.

Besides the CEO, the commission seeks to recruit seven directors in charge of human resources, communication, planning, support services and advocacy and outreach.