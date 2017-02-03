Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that the charges brought against him had been fabricated.

"They are forcing the wrong charges, because I know nothing. The charges were fabricated," Mdluli said during his cross-examination on Thursday.

Mdluli was appearing on charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping of the late Oupa Ramogibe' who was allegedly having an affair with Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mdluli says, however, that he had paid lobola for Buthelezi and regarded her as his wife. He later heard that Buthelezi and Ramogibe had a "secret marriage".

Mdluli, along with his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi, face five charges of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm and for defeating the ends of justice.

Dressed in a dark suit, Mdluli spoke confidently - often gesticulating when State prosecutor Willem van Zyl cross examined him.

'Dig any dirt'

He also told the court that "people were pushing their agenda of conspiracy against me".

He said some officers were tasked to "dig any dirt" against him.

Asked by State prosecutor Willem van Zyl about how he felt when he was told that his former lover was involved with another man, Mdluli said: "Any reasonable man won't be happy, I was angry. I felt shameful and embarrassed."

Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly intimidated, kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The charges against the pair stem from the alleged extreme lengths Mdluli went to between 1997 and 1999 to find out where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were hiding.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi from his school days and claimed she was his wife.

Fraud, corruption, murder charges

However, during her relationship with Mdluli, Buthelezi met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They married on July 22, 1998.

Previously Mdluli denied claims that he had kept two dockets, implicating him in an attempted murder and a kidnapping case, locked in a safe.

The fraud and corruption charges were withdrawn on December 14, 2011. In March 2012, Mdluli was reinstated as head of crime intelligence.

A month later, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provisionally withdrew the murder charges, pending an inquest into the matter.

In May 2012, former police minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that Mdluli would be transferred from crime intelligence to the office of the deputy national police commissioner for operations.

Later that month, he was suspended for a second time when allegations emerged from the inquest into Ramogibe's murder.

'This was selective prosecution'

In November 2012, the inquest cleared him of any involvement in the murder.

During this time, Mdluli was accused, along with three other people.

Ramogibe allegedly received death threats after marrying Mdluli's ex-lover and was told to leave her or he would be killed.

He had opened an attempted murder case before his death.

At the time, Mdluli was the station commander of the Vosloorus police station in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, and was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

Freedom Under Law sought an order in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to set aside the decisions and reinstate the charges against Mdluli.

"Why all of a sudden, when the Freedom Under Law through Paul O'Sullivan and Agang went to the High Court and say Mdluli must not go back to work?.... Only two of us are charged (and) initially we were all four. This was selective prosecution," Mdluli told the court while questioning why Killer Ximba was not charged.

"You don't select and say let me prosecute Mdluli alone."

