Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering legal action to challenge DA claims that she was a spy.

"I gave them the opportunity to withdraw that and apologise," she said.

Mkhwebane held a media briefing on her first hundred days in office at her headquarters in Pretoria.

"Within the hundred days, it was still early for me. I have given them enough time to do that.

"Unfortunately, they have not done that now. I am seriously considering taking legal action on the matter because it impacts on the integrity of the institution," she said.

Mkhwebane said she didn't believe the Public Protector's office would like to be led by a spy.

She said she did not expect to experience, what she called, "peddling of half-truths, fabrications, innuendos and vitriol about her", which she had encountered since taking up the office.

She blamed the media for being at the heart of the agenda and for calling her a "Gupta puppet".

Mkhwebane said they were all baseless allegations.

In January, the EFF's Julius Malema apologised to South Africa for throwing its weight behind Mkhwebane to take over from Thuli Madonsela. He said the EFF regretted doing so. Malema went on to describe Mkhwebane as a state protector instead of a public protector.

Mkhwebane said she would be meeting with her legal team to look at ways to deal with her critics.

The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach said Mkhwebane could go ahead with legal action against them.

"Not in the least bothered," she said.

The former public prosecutor said it was well within Mkhwebane's rights to challenge the claims she had made about the Public Protector.

Breytenbach also insisted that the DA had evidence that Mkhwebane was a spy.

"We would have never made such comments without evidence," said Breytenbach.

