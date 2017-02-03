2 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: IMF Praises Angola's Government Economic Measures

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The International Monetary Fund (FMI) praised the measures adopted by the Angolan government in stabilizing the macroeconomic conditions and implementing actions aimed for the diversification of the economy, so as to mitigate the impact of the oil price drop recorded in the international market.

According to a press note from National Reserves Bank of Angola (BNA), which quotes the IMF, the IMF concluded on January 23 of 2017 the consultation held in Angola under the article IV consultations.

The note reads that the referred consultation was held basing on the collection of economic and financial information, besides discussing previously with the Angolan authorities as regard to the economic progress and economic policies of the Angolan government.

According to IMF, quoted by BNA, the impact of the oil price drop was one of the critical reasons of substantial reduction in the tax revenues and the economic slowdown, which accelerated the inflation and unbalanced the foreign exchange market.

The IMF administrators highlighted the remarkable consolidation carried out until the date of the primary non- oil balance, but the institution also underlined that in the future a continued budgetary adjustment will be necessary to place the public debt in a clear descending trajectory and simultaneously support the short- term economic growth.

The IMF also recommended the strict assessments of the quality of the assets and praised the actions carried out by the Angolan authorities to ensure the recapitalization of the smaller banks.

Angola

Over 7 Million Register to Vote

More than seven million voters have registered around the country since the operation started on 25 August 2016, thus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.