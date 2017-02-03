South Africa: Another South African Horror Story - When the State Fails Its People

analysis

"There must be better performance of government and its responsiveness enhanced. The trust deficit between government and citizens must be closed." These are the words of Gauteng Premier David Makhura in 2015 when he initiated what he called an "activist government". Now there are questions about whether he was aware that mentally ill patients were dying as a result of the negligence of his government. Makhura is seen as one of the "good guys" but his administration is part of a government system that also puts the livelihood of 17-million grant recipients at risk. How many more people have to die at the hands of an uncaring state before the incompetence is confronted? By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

The words used by Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba in his report into the deaths of at least 94 mentally ill people from the Life Esidimeni facilities are chilling. He said the decision taken by the Gauteng Department of Health to move the patients to unlicensed NGOS was "fundamentally flawed, irrational, unwise and inhumane".

There is no way to dress up or justify this wilful and gross negligence. It was not an oversight or something that occurred by accident. It was a decision taken...