2 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Homes Evacuated in Paarl As Fire Blazes

Homes in the Hawequas Mountains are being evacuated after wildfires crossed the Du Toitskloof pass near Paarl.

"There is an immediate threat to property," Cape Winelands fire chief Danie Wilds said on Thursday.

Wilds said the blaze was not under control and was rapidly spreading due to a strong southern wind.

Four Helicopters, four ground teams and 48 people have been deployed to the scene.

Western Cape Traffic head Kenny Africa said the Du Toitskloof Pass has been closed for traffic.

"For the time being the pass remains closed in both directions for the safety of motorists driving through. We advise the public to make use of the Huguenot Tunnel in the mean time," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

