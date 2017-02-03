2 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Teen Killed After Taxi Ferrying School Children Overturns

Tagged:

Related Topics

A teenager was killed and seven others injured after a minibus taxi transporting school children overturned on the N12 between Fochville and Westonaria on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that on arrival paramedics and other services found a girl believed to be 14 years old lying a short distance from the taxi.

"Paramedics assessed the child and found that she had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Unfortunately nothing could be done for the patient and she was declared dead on the scene."

Meiring added that paramedics treated the other patients and provided those seriously injured with advanced life support interventions.

Meiring said one of the seriously injured patients was airlifted to hospital by private medical helicopter for urgent medical treatment.

Source: News24

South Africa

The DA Calls for Debate On the Worrying Nyaope 'Bluetooth' Trend

The Democratic Alliance will write to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, to request a debate in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.