South Africa: Teen Killed After Taxi Ferrying School Children Overturns

A teenager was killed and seven others injured after a minibus taxi transporting school children overturned on the N12 between Fochville and Westonaria on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that on arrival paramedics and other services found a girl believed to be 14 years old lying a short distance from the taxi.

"Paramedics assessed the child and found that she had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Unfortunately nothing could be done for the patient and she was declared dead on the scene."

Meiring added that paramedics treated the other patients and provided those seriously injured with advanced life support interventions.

Meiring said one of the seriously injured patients was airlifted to hospital by private medical helicopter for urgent medical treatment.

