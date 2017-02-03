South Africa: Dolphins Stutter After Strong Start

The Dolphins failed to capitalise on half-centuries by Divan van Wyk, Senuran Muthusamy and Vaughn van Jaarsveld as they ended day one of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Multiply Titans with honours even in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

The hosts, who won the toss and batted first, made a storming start to the high-stakes contest when they raced to 123/0 before lunch thanks to top-scorer Van Wyk (76 off 106 balls, 11 fours) and rookie Muthusamy (67 off 146 balls, 10 fours, 1 six).

But things went mainly downhill from there after the former fell to the final ball before the first interval at the City Oval.

That proved to be the start of a strong comeback from the defending champions as they clawed their way back with wickets at regular intervals, although bad light did little to help either team when it robbed them of around 20 overs.

David Wiese took 2/49 and was key to the comeback, while part-timers Aiden Markram (1/2) and Henry Davids (1/37) chipped in with a wicket each. The other one fell to Shaun von Berg (1/76).

It was left to Van Jaarsveld to hold things together with his unbeaten 58 (107 balls, 5 fours).

Both sides are chasing victory in the penultimate round of games as they try and haul in the Knights, who they trail by a little over 11 points at the top of the standings.

Source: Sport24