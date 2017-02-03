2 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Homes Saved During Du Toitskloof Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Homes that were in danger of being burnt in the Hawequas Mountains were saved, thanks to the work of firefighters, an emergency services official said on Thursday.

"Due to the collective effort of all fire teams, the fire has passed the houses without any damage to property - everybody that was evacuated is safe," Cape Winelands fire chief Danie Wilds said.

Wilds said the blaze was still not under control because strong southerly winds were hampering firefighting efforts.

"Our main objective at this point in time is to protect property and wait until the fire reaches the young veld."

Source: News24

South Africa

The DA Calls for Debate On the Worrying Nyaope 'Bluetooth' Trend

The Democratic Alliance will write to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, to request a debate in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.