South Africa: Homes Saved During Du Toitskloof Fire

Homes that were in danger of being burnt in the Hawequas Mountains were saved, thanks to the work of firefighters, an emergency services official said on Thursday.

"Due to the collective effort of all fire teams, the fire has passed the houses without any damage to property - everybody that was evacuated is safe," Cape Winelands fire chief Danie Wilds said.

Wilds said the blaze was still not under control because strong southerly winds were hampering firefighting efforts.

"Our main objective at this point in time is to protect property and wait until the fire reaches the young veld."

