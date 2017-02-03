South Africa: North West On Bursaries for Deserving Students

press release

More financial assistance for North West's deserving students

A total of 493 students will benefit from the R48 million set aside by the North West Provincial Government in bursaries for the current academic year. Of this total, the provincial government will spend R29 million to support 232 new bursary beneficiaries, while the 261 existing bursary holders will be supported with R19 million.

More than 70% of these beneficiaries are from villages across the province, the majority of whom are for University studies.

This was revealed today, Wednesday 01 February, by Premier of the North West, Supra Mahumapelo while addressing members of the media on some of the resolutions and highlights of the Executive Council (EXCO)'s first sitting of the year, which was held today in Mahikeng.

Premier Mahumapelo who was joined by MECs Manketsi Tlhape of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development and Fenny Gaolaolwe of Local Government and Human Settlement, also announced that a further 129 students from the province will be funded by the department of Basic Education through Funza Lushaka bursary this year, to train as Educators.

"Moreover, we are now for the first time since the launch of Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund in 2015, able to tap into the fund to assist deserving and needy students who have applied", said Premier Mahumapelo adding that performing and needy students who applied for funding will be assisted with registration costs and clearing of outstanding balances.

Expressing his profound gratitude to members of the public who have responded to the call for donations towards this fund, Premier Mahumapelo said, "Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie fund is a moral responsibility of every citizen of this province, and has indeed been an exemplary demonstration of Bokone Bophirima's commitment to the spirit of Saamtrek-Saamwerk.

"The money that has been collected so far is however not enough to assist all the applicants. We are appealing to individuals and the private sectors to join hands and help us sustain this initiative", Mahumapelo pleaded.

The Premier also announced the launching of a Denel Technical Academy Satellite Campus in Mahikeng in June this year, which will be in partnership with Denel Technical Academy.

The first group of 40 students with matric passes in Mathematics and Science will be trained on aircraft electrical trade, aircraft mechanical trade and engineering mechanical trade, and will receive full government bursaries of R150 000 per student.

The province has in the past financial year empowered about 1 034 youth through various skills development initiatives to the tune of over R100 million, this in partnership with organisations including Skills Education and Training Authorities (SETA's).

Issued by: North West Provincial Government