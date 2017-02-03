South Africa: The DA Calls for Debate On the Worrying Nyaope 'Bluetooth' Trend

press release

The Democratic Alliance will write to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, to request a debate in the National Assembly on the devastating proliferation of the use of Nyaope and especially the emerging "Bluetooth" trend, sweeping across the country.

This week, media reports detailed the worrying lengths Nyaope users will go to to get high.

The "Bluetooth" trend refers to a method where drug users inject themselves with the blood of another person who is high so that they can also receive the drug. This increases the risk of transmitting other diseases, such as HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Drug abuse steals our children's future, tears our families apart, hold communities across South Africa hostage and is linked to our country's high unemployment rate and the lack of hope that so many young South Africans experience, as a result.

Our friends, family members, and fellow citizens who are addicted to Nyaope need our government's help and support to overcome this life-threatening practice.

That is precisely why the DA has consistently called on Police Minister, Nathi Nhleko, to hasten the reintroduction of specialist drug and gang units after they were previously shut down by SAPS. Without these units, effective strategies that can reduce the production and disrupt the distribution of illegal drugs will not come to fruition.

In the City of Cape Town, we have successfully introduced our own drug units which have made progress in busting dealers and disrupting drug-supply chains. We know much more needs to be done, and this requires the nationally-run South African Police Service to play its part more effectively.

We hope that a debate in parliament will contribute to finding swift solutions for this impending crisis and ensure that the Minister of Police and the SAPS are held accountable for their lackluster action in tackling Nyaope. This is precisely what Parliament should be doing on a daily basis.

Drug addiction does not discriminate, it grabs hold of South Africans no matter their race, class, age or creed. It is not enough to simply show concern, but we must also act.

Zak Mbhele MP

DA Shadow Minister of Police