Nigeria: Centre Berates Govt Over Task Force On Food Security

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has described the setting up of a task force on food security by the Federal Government as a "superfluous and extraneous step".

Speaking through its Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran, CACOL said the step has revealed the insensibility of government to pains of the vast majority occasioned by the economic recession that has practically engulfed the country.

He said the setting up of the task force indicates that the government believes the populace are making fables out of their true situation of existence.

"This is sad because we can see through government's attempt to deny its failure in handling the economic situation by insinuating that the rise in costs of food is artificial. It is extreme tomfoolery and indeed reprehensive based on the insensitivity the insinuation portrays.

"Erstwhile leaders of our country against all odds invested heavily in food production and that was why agriculture was the mainstay of the productive economy that prevailed in the past. The present government appears not ready to act in trying to achieve such remarkable feats but prefers to slogan on returning agriculture to its days of glory", he said.