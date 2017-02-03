3 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Centre Berates Govt Over Task Force On Food Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement A. Oloyede

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has described the setting up of a task force on food security by the Federal Government as a "superfluous and extraneous step".

Speaking through its Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran, CACOL said the step has revealed the insensibility of government to pains of the vast majority occasioned by the economic recession that has practically engulfed the country.

He said the setting up of the task force indicates that the government believes the populace are making fables out of their true situation of existence.

"This is sad because we can see through government's attempt to deny its failure in handling the economic situation by insinuating that the rise in costs of food is artificial. It is extreme tomfoolery and indeed reprehensive based on the insensitivity the insinuation portrays.

"Erstwhile leaders of our country against all odds invested heavily in food production and that was why agriculture was the mainstay of the productive economy that prevailed in the past. The present government appears not ready to act in trying to achieve such remarkable feats but prefers to slogan on returning agriculture to its days of glory", he said.

Nigeria

Nigeria's Rohr Wants Cameroon to Win Final, Foresaw Leipzig Success

Gernot Rohr tells DW that Cameroon would be worthier AFCON winners than Egypt and that his Nigeria side have a newfound… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.