Nigeria: Confusion As FAAN Evicts 6 Retirees From Quarters

Lagos — Some retirees of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) were yesterday forcefully evicted from the agency's quarters following the expiration of the quit notice given to them.

There was confusion at the quarters when a combined team of mostly FAAN personnel, security agents and legal officers stormed the premises to effect the eviction order.

Properties of the affected retirees were thrown out by the team amidst protest by the former workers.

Chairman of Aviation Parastatals Retirees, Chief Thadeus Obidike kicked against the eviction, saying the action violated existing agreement between FAAN and its workers who are covered in the Monetisation Policy of government.

He said the matter was already in court, saying FAAN acted in violation of ongoing dialogue.

But the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu explained that the agency acted within the law, saying the six affected retirees had been paid their retirement benefits the authority had served them series of notice to vacate the quarters.