Nigeria: Masari Decries 'Absenteeism' By National Assembly Members

Katsina — Governor Aminu Masari yesterday expressed concern over the absence of Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC, Katsina South) and a member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Murtala (APC, Musawa/Matazu), during a meeting with leaders from the area.

He described the development as "a great and visible political divide that must be addressed."

Daily Trust reports that apart from Sen. Ibrahim and Rep. Murtala, the meeting, which was held at the government house in Katsina, was attended by all political leaders from the area, including members of the state House of Assembly, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Masari said as politicians and leaders of the area, Sen. Ibrahim and Rep. Murtala must sheath their swords for the benefit of the communities, adding that "whether we like it or not, they are viable components for forging ahead in the area."

The leaders from Katsina South visited Governor Masari under the auspices of Musawa/Matazu Consultative Forum in order to ask for development projects in their area.

According to Masari, "Their absence shows the political divide existing in the area. You as leaders must take it upon yourselves to do all you can to address the warring political interests.

"It is now a heavy task on the leadership at this meeting to accommodate the duo... . I can see division that can cause more harm to the federal constituency. Politicians should sheath their swords; it's about the constituency not ego. Please, I beg you, try and unite the people.

"From some of your demands like the IPP projects, Abu Ibrahim and the member are in a better position to use their connections to address them. It will be easier as federal representatives," he added.

Responding, a former deputy governor, Tukur Jikamshi, promised that everything possible would be done to sort out the issues. "We must do our best to address the situation," he said.