3 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Professor Bala Elected Abu's DVC Admin

By Abdullahi Musa Krishi

Professor Kabiru Bala has been elected as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He defeated Professor S. Z. Abubakar of the institution's Faculty of Agriculture with 221 votes to 50. The election was conducted by members of the ABU Senate. Until his election, he was the Dean School of Post Graduate Studies, ABU from 2015 to date.

Born on January 7 1964 in Kaduna, Prof Bala holds a PhD in construction management and had worked at the Department of Building in the same institution. He was head of the department from 2010 to 2014.

He was the coordinator of the ABU Information and Communication Technology (ICT) from 2005-2006; Deputy Dean, Faculty of Environmental Design 2006-2008; Director of Academic Planning and Monitoring 2010-2013.

He obtained MBA (Business Admin) from the Department of Business Admin ABU in 1998 and was a visiting scholar at the Department of Civil Engineering, Surveying and Building, University of Abertay, Dundee Scotland between 1994 and 1995.

